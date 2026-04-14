GeoComm and Unknot.id Partner to Deliver Advanced Indoor Location Intelligence for Public Safety and Enterprise Environments

ST. CLOUD, Minn. and ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm and Unknot.id have partnered to bring public-safety-grade indoor location capabilities to public safety and enterprise environments where reliable, highly accurate maps and indoor positioning are mission critical. By extending trusted location awareness indoors, the partnership helps responders and facility teams navigate complex buildings more quickly, reduce misrouting, and improve safety for both personnel and occupants. Through the partnership, GeoComm will offer Unknot.id's Fuse AI™ platform within its dynamic map solutions.

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Together, GeoComm and Unknot.id deliver more than standalone indoor positioning by combining precise indoor location intelligence with public-safety-grade mapping that helps teams respond faster and coordinate more effectively across complex facilities and responder workflows.

"Location intelligence is becoming essential not only for public safety agencies but also for organizations operating large and complex facilities," said TJ Kennedy, President & CEO at GeoComm. "Working with Unknot.id allows GeoComm partners and customers to gain actionable indoor location visibility in GPS-denied environments, increasing situational awareness and supporting faster response times."

Unknot.id's Fuse AI™ platform uses advanced sensor fusion and artificial intelligence to deliver real-time positioning, navigation, and asset visibility inside multi-floor buildings and large campuses. Integrated with GeoComm's mapping solutions, it helps organizations turn indoor location data into clearer, more actionable awareness during critical moments.

"Organizations need better visibility inside buildings, especially in situations where GPS is unavailable or unreliable," said Dr. Devu Shila, Founder & CEO of Unknot.id. "Together with GeoComm, we are delivering a new layer of operational visibility that helps first responders and enterprise teams navigate complex indoor environments with greater confidence and effectiveness."

The partnership is positioned to help solve critical challenges such as:

Faster responder navigation inside complex buildings

Improved responder safety through real-time indoor awareness

Increased operational visibility during large-scale incidents

More effective coordination across teams operating in large or multi-site facilities

The partnership expects to support deployments across public safety, airports, healthcare systems, large venues, transportation hubs, critical infrastructure, and enterprise campuses.

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our Public-Safety-Grade solutions empower 9-1-1, emergency response teams, and school safety leaders with accurate, real-time location data – ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies, to schools and campuses across the country, GeoComm is the nation's leader in enhancing both public and school safety. Learn more at www.geocomm.com.

About Unknot.id

Unknot.id, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, develops AI-powered location intelligence technology designed for GPS-denied environments. Its Fuse AI platform enables precise indoor positioning, navigation, and situational awareness across complex facilities including public safety environments, airports, healthcare systems, critical infrastructure, and enterprise campuses.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc