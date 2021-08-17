GEODIS Expands On-demand e-Commerce Fulfillment Solutions for Emerging Brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS is launching an extended GEODIS eLogistics service in the U.S. to provide best-in-class e-Commerce fulfillment solutions to emerging direct-to-consumer brands. The new service leverages GEODIS' global expertise and utilizes strategically placed U.S. logistics hubs to support new and emerging brands seeking a 3PL provider who can not only fulfill orders, but scale with their business.

GEODIS eLogistics features multi-tenant, automated fulfillment centers designed to enable a faster, more convenient and more affordable shipping experience for U.S. brands as e-Commerce continues to drive demand. Notably accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. e-Commerce revenue from fashion and accessories is expected to grow from $102.5 billion in 2019 to $153.6 billion in 2024. As a result of shifting consumer behavior from brick and mortar to e-Commerce, emerging brands are increasingly seeking 3PLs to enhance their logistical solutions to meet the demand.

"At GEODIS, we have a proven track record of providing value-added, end-to-end supply chain solutions for a wide range of clients across our vast global network," said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "With GEODIS eLogistics, we are able to utilize our global expertise with large, enterprise brands and then scale to meet the unique fulfillment needs of startups and growing e-Commerce retailers through our flexible and cost-effective solution."

GEODIS will operate the service from four new strategic GEODIS eLogistics locations across the U.S. The GEODIS eLogistics center in Plainfield, Ind., is currently fulfilling orders. Two additional locations in California and New Jersey will be fully operational before peak season this year. A state-of-the-art automated facility will be going live in Tennessee in Q1 of 2022. These four nodes are strategically located to provide two-day shipping to 91% of the U.S. mainland population using standard shipping services. GEODIS' new eLogistics sites complement the supply chain operator's more than 150 current warehouse facilities across the U.S. alone.

GEODIS eLogistics utilizes its fulfillment network and volume discounts, including dedicated year-round capacity, to minimize transportation costs, ensure fast delivery, and provide visibility on inventory, shipment data and tracking information. GEODIS eLogistics centers will utilize robotics and automation for goods-to-person order fulfillment in order to help deliver goods to the end consumer faster.

Additionally, GEODIS eLogistics features guaranteed storage where brands only pay for what they use down to the cubic inch, no order minimums and no contract commitments. GEODIS eLogistics offers a seamless integration with Shopify, with plans to quickly expand marketplace connectivity. In the future, emerging brands are able to scale with GEODIS as operations grow as the supply chain operator offers customized solutions for businesses of all sizes across its global network.

