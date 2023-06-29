GEODIS extends its certification for gender equality to Latin America

News provided by

GEODIS

29 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The GEODIS organization in six more countries has attained the Gender Equality European and International Standard (GEEIS).* After intensive auditing and assessment by the Arborus Association for gender equality, international logistics provider's operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru have achieved the coveted standard for diversity and equal opportunity.

Continue Reading
GEODIS extends its certification for gender equality to Latin America
GEODIS extends its certification for gender equality to Latin America

Joining its colleagues in nine other European and APAC countries, the Latin American elements of GEODIS have proven its commitment to the GEEIS workplace principles of benevolence, sharing, social innovation and excellence in service that result in equality between women and men.

In 2015, GEODIS originally aimed to achieve certification in 12 countries within 10 years. Today, GEODIS has far exceeded its goal and has now achieved the GEEIS certification in a total of 15 countries in its network two years ahead of schedule. The effort is part of GEODIS' avowed mission to promote ongoing initiatives to create a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion throughout its work environment. This current achievement demonstrates high levels of employee engagement to ensure diverse voices, concerns and ideas are consistently heard.

"I am convinced that fostering diversity wherever we are present is an opportunity to develop the skills of our employees and improve our performance," said Mario Ceccon, EVP of Group Human Resources at GEODIS. "The audit process is extensive and carried out on a country-by-country basis. The latest achievements by our colleagues in Latin America, therefore, are testimony to their commitment to these values at ground level. I look forward to more countries within our global family attaining the same GEEIS emblem in the future."

* The GEEIS (Gender Equality European and International Standard) contributes to the promotion of a shared international culture of equal opportunities in the workplace. The standard is based on nine audit criteria to which correspond three levels, from the acknowledgment of a formal commitment on a criterion through to the continuous assessment of the criteria.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com   
GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

PRESS CONTACT 

Marion Lamure 
GEODIS Group Communication Department  
00 33 (0)6 5968 6239  
[email protected]com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144011/FINAL_GEODIS_GEEIS_Certification_in_Latin_America_Image_Credit_Da_Silva_Augusto__2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490663/GEODIS_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE GEODIS

Also from this source

GEODIS extiende su certificación para la igualdad de género a América Latina

GEODIS extiende su certificación para la igualdad de género a América Latina

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.