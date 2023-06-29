LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The GEODIS organization in six more countries has attained the Gender Equality European and International Standard (GEEIS).* After intensive auditing and assessment by the Arborus Association for gender equality, international logistics provider's operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru have achieved the coveted standard for diversity and equal opportunity.

GEODIS extends its certification for gender equality to Latin America

Joining its colleagues in nine other European and APAC countries, the Latin American elements of GEODIS have proven its commitment to the GEEIS workplace principles of benevolence, sharing, social innovation and excellence in service that result in equality between women and men.

In 2015, GEODIS originally aimed to achieve certification in 12 countries within 10 years. Today, GEODIS has far exceeded its goal and has now achieved the GEEIS certification in a total of 15 countries in its network two years ahead of schedule. The effort is part of GEODIS' avowed mission to promote ongoing initiatives to create a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion throughout its work environment. This current achievement demonstrates high levels of employee engagement to ensure diverse voices, concerns and ideas are consistently heard.

"I am convinced that fostering diversity wherever we are present is an opportunity to develop the skills of our employees and improve our performance," said Mario Ceccon, EVP of Group Human Resources at GEODIS. "The audit process is extensive and carried out on a country-by-country basis. The latest achievements by our colleagues in Latin America, therefore, are testimony to their commitment to these values at ground level. I look forward to more countries within our global family attaining the same GEEIS emblem in the future."

* The GEEIS (Gender Equality European and International Standard) contributes to the promotion of a shared international culture of equal opportunities in the workplace. The standard is based on nine audit criteria to which correspond three levels, from the acknowledgment of a formal commitment on a criterion through to the continuous assessment of the criteria.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

