NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, today announced it will be providing enhanced visibility to its proprietary middleware solutions as part of its GEODIS Visibility platform. The middleware is used for the data exchange between GEODIS customers and its Warehouse Management System (WMS) and plays a critical role in the order and inventory lifecycle. By introducing the new integration module, GEODIS is now offering its customers real-time visibility into the middleware layer for added transparency and a seamless flow of data to enhance daily operations.

GEODIS Introduces Middleware Integration Solution to Enhance User Visibility on Proprietary Platform

GEODIS Visibility offers users a 360-degree view of data across multiple facets of the supply chain, bringing information together in a single view for customers to allow for better decision making, smarter use of resources, and more efficient and productive operations. Thanks to the new integration capability, GEODIS customers have real-time visibility into middleware translation. Now, customers can access all individual middleware orders and inventory transactions independently, including when a document was received, translated and delivered to the recipient. The self-service option not only allows the customer to see the data flow interactions related to their orders via GEODIS Visibility, but also provides the ability to download the documents themselves.

By enabling greater visibility into the middleware layer, customers can validate that orders were loaded into the WMS successfully and increase speed to resolution on orders with missing data to troubleshoot with retailers or trading partners, for example. Users can filter within GEODIS Visibility to find the information they are interested in, such as sender, receiver, document type, status, date and time range, and more. Commonly used filters can be saved for future use for quick access. Customers can then download documents directly, including 997s for EDI X12, rather than issuing a request to GEODIS' support team for greater speed to resolution. Results can be easily extracted to Excel or other common file types.

"Since introducing GEODIS Visibility in 2020, we have continuously worked to enhance the platform to best meet our clients' needs," said Pal Narayanan, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer at GEODIS in Americas. "Our new middleware integration meets common customer requests for a self-service option to research transmissions and look for verifications themselves on the platform. Now, our clients have access to more information about the integration of their data inside GEODIS at their fingertips. Ultimately, this will offer our customers additional transparency, enhanced confidence in their operations and greater flexibility to troubleshoot order issues with their vendors more efficiently."

There are several examples of how accessing middleware data is beneficial to GEODIS clients. For instance, this new capability allows customers to locate important documents via GEODIS Visibility themselves to avoid or dispute inaccurate retailer fines, such as with Advanced Shipping Notices. As another example, GEODIS customers can now make changes to their enterprise resource planning and validate data is flowing and translating to GEODIS successfully following the updates. Additionally, the module can be used if a customer has an urgent order and wants peace of mind it has passed through the integration successfully without needing to contact GEODIS customer support to confirm.

The new middleware integration solution is now available on the GEODIS Visibility platform and accessible to its contract logistics and transportation management customers in the Americas region.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 53,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2023, GEODIS generated €11.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

