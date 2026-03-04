GEODIS Recognized as a Leader by Gartner® in the First-Ever 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL)

LEVALLOIS PERRET, France, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS business has been recognized as a Leader in the first-ever 2025 edition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL). It underscores the strength of its supply chain orchestration capabilities and its ability to support companies in transforming their end-to-end logistics operations.

In this first edition, Gartner evaluates the world's leading fourth-party logistics providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This Magic Quadrant distinguishes four categories of providers — Leaders, Visionaries, Challengers and Niche Players — and serves as a key reference for supply chain leaders when assessing 4PL partners to outsource and manage their logistics and supply chain operations.

GEODIS model is neutral product strategy seamlessly combining the management of outsourced logistics activities with those operated within its own network, as well as a digital orchestration offering delivering value in areas such as network optimization, risk management and continuous improvement.

"This recognition by Gartner confirms the relevance of our Supply Chain Management strategy and our ambition to be a leading orchestration partner for our customers. Our 4PL model is built on neutrality, efficiency and digital innovation to enable more resilient and global supply chains," said Henri Le Gouis, Executive Vice President, Global Freight Forwarding at GEODIS.

GEODIS' 4PL activities are driven by its Supply Chain Management (SCM) business, with approximately 1,020 employees worldwide, serving a wide range of industries including industrial manufacturing, high tech, aerospace and defense, automotive, retail, FMCG and healthcare.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Fourth-Party Logistics, Matthew Beckett, David Gonzalez, 1 December 2025. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. The Group operates a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 48,000 employees. In 2025, GEODIS generated €10.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

