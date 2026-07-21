Geoforce's AssetLink Global Awarded $72M ID/IQ Contract by US Army for Global Asset Tracking

Next Generation Transponder II (NGT-II) Contract to Provide Cellular, Satellite, and Hybrid Tracking Solutions Across Department of War, other Federal Agencies, NATO, and Foreign Military Sales

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoforce today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AssetLink Global, was awarded and has begun fulfillment under the Department of War's NGT-II Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract , supporting global in-transit visibility (ITV) and combat sustainment asset tracking in all six geographic combat commands and beyond.

The NGT-II program will expand and improve logistics visibility across military transportation and operational environments using secure satellite and terrestrial communications technologies. AssetLink's open contract vehicle supports scalable asset tracking, monitoring, and ITV in demanding operational environments, providing near real-time tracking data from a wide variety of transportation assets in any location globally pole-to-pole.

The momentum of this $72M ID/IQ contract further strengthens Geoforce's growing position in defense logistics, secure remote monitoring, and rugged industrial asset intelligence solutions. As an ID/IQ contract, this serves as a task-order based ordering window for the entire Department of War, several Civil agencies, and key US allies.

"Asymmetric power dynamics and the expansion of loitering munitions and UAVs, combined with peer rivalries across global supply chains and the increasing vulnerability of geographic choke points, have made assuring global logistics a critical element of modern warfighting," said David J. Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Geoforce AssetLink. "Logistics has become a decisive combat function, and the NGT-II program will provide secure in-transit visibility far from predictable locations and pathways. ITV data allows warfighters to anticipate issues, adapt to real-world situations, and provides a common basis for relationships that preserve the sanctity of combat sustainment missions worldwide."

The NGT-II initiative aligns closely with Geoforce's broader focus on rugged operational intelligence solutions for physically demanding use cases where infrastructure limitations, remote operations, and mission-critical visibility requirements create unique tracking and monitoring challenges.

Geoforce's rugged asset intelligence platform supports non-powered and powered equipment across industries including government and defense, rail, maritime, oil and gas, mining, construction, and heavy equipment operations. Through the acquisition of AssetLink Global, the company expanded its capabilities in secure satellite communications, advanced sensor integration, and defense-focused logistics visibility applications.

"NGT-II represents an important validation of the technologies and operational capabilities that AssetLink has developed over many years combining secure communications, rugged tracking technologies, and advanced sensor integration," said James MacLean III, Chief Executive Officer of Geoforce. "The addition of AssetLink's defense and secure communications expertise meaningfully expands Geoforce's ability to support customers operating in mission-critical global logistics and field operations environments. We continue to see strong demand for ultra-rugged operational intelligence solutions that can perform reliably in the world's harshest and most demanding environments."

About Geoforce

Geoforce combines a cloud-based software platform with ruggedized GPS tracking devices and industrial IoT technologies to deliver operational visibility across remote and physically demanding environments. The company serves customers across government and defense, rail, transportation and logistics, construction, mining, oil and gas, utilities, and agriculture.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Geoforce operates research and development facilities in Bozeman, Montana, with additional offices throughout the United States and internationally in Brazil, Australia, and Canada.

For more information, visit www.geoforce.com/ngt2.

SOURCE Geoforce