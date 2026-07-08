Geographic Solutions' 2026 Workforce Technology Conference Accelerates Workforce Innovation

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions successfully concluded its 2026 Workforce Technology Conference in Monterey, California, bringing together hundreds of workforce professionals, technology leaders, and government officials for three days of learning, collaboration, and innovation.

Representing 37 states and territories, and 105 distinct agencies, attendees explored the latest workforce technologies through expert-led educational sessions, hands-on demonstrations, collaborative discussions, and pre-conference training focused on the newest capabilities of VOS Sapphire® and Virtual LMI®.

The conference showcased emerging technologies and strategies designed to help workforce agencies modernize services for job seekers, employers, and communities. More than 95 industry leaders and subject matter experts presented sessions covering AI, workforce modernization, labor market information, unemployment insurance, apprenticeship, education partnerships, employer engagement, and reentry initiatives.

Attendees also participated in roundtable discussions and product enhancement voting sessions designed to shape the continued evolution of Geographic Solutions' workforce technology solutions.

Partnership Row featured organizations whose integrated solutions complement the modular Geographic Solutions software suite. The company extends its appreciation to this year's participating partners: Big Interview, Metrix Learning, Engage by Cell, SaraWorks, Amazon Web Services, and JobTarget.

Formula 1 and IndyCar racing legend, Derek Daly, delivered the conference keynote. Culture Formula WON: How to Shift from Good2Great2Extraordinary, encouraged attendees to embrace continuous improvement, innovation, and AI-driven efficiency. Daly demonstrated how the pursuit of marginal gains can help workforce agencies achieve extraordinary results by empowering teams.

Distinguished guest speakers and practitioners shared expertise and real-world experiences, contributing to a dynamic educational program that addressed today's most pressing workforce challenges. The ideas, feedback, and partnerships developed throughout the week will influence product innovation and support workforce agencies as they prepare for the future.

The 2027 Workforce Technology Conference will be held in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals across the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.