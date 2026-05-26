Geographic Solutions Partners with NANA Regional Corporation to Launch NANA Works Employment Platform

The new site will help connect shareholders with jobs, training, and support.

KOTZEBUE, Alaska and PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions has partnered with NANA Regional Corporation to launch NANA Works, a new employment platform that links over 15,000 shareholders with meaningful career opportunities. Through NANA Works, users can explore job openings, access training, and benefit from tailored resources, while the platform enhances connections between job seekers and employers and supports regional workforce growth in Northwest Alaska.

By leveraging Geographic Solutions' VOS Sapphire technology, NANA Works offers a modern, user-friendly experience that empowers individuals to take the next step in their careers while enabling employers to identify and engage qualified talent.

"NANA Works represents a significant step forward in connecting individuals with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed, and we're proud to partner with NANA to deliver a platform that supports long-term career growth and strengthens the workforce across Northwest Alaska," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions.

The NANA Works initiative reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunity, supporting workforce development, and investing in the future of Northwest Alaska. For more information on NANA Works, visit www.nana.com.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Its online platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance. The company's software is used by more than 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals nationwide. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

About NANA Regional Corporation

NANA Regional Corporation, Inc. is an Alaska Native-owned corporation established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971 and owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders. Through its family of companies, NANA provides engineering, construction, resource development, and professional services to government and commercial customers worldwide. Guided by Iñupiat values, the company is committed to delivering long-term economic, social, and cultural benefits to its shareholders and communities. For more information, visit www.nana.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.