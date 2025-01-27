Geographic Solutions Achieves StateRAMP Authorization

With this certification, Geographic Solutions' VOS Sapphire® software suite achieves the highest security and compliance standards

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for the government and the public sector, is thrilled to announce that its Virtual OneStop® (VOS Sapphire®) software suite has achieved StateRAMP Authorization, reaffirming its commitment to data security and compliance.

StateRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. Achieving StateRAMP Authorization through this third-party assessment and review demonstrates Geographic Solutions' dedication to meeting the highest security and compliance standards. This achievement also reflects the company's commitment to delivering a secure and reliable solution that government agencies and organizations can confidently rely on to safeguard their data and operations.

"Achieving StateRAMP Authorization for the VOS Sapphire® software suite represents a significant milestone for Geographic Solutions and is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team in building a secure and compliant platform for government agencies," said Felipe Medina, Chief Information Security Officer at Geographic Solutions. "This accomplishment provides agencies with the assurance they need to manage sensitive data and improve efficiency across their operations. We are proud to offer a solution that helps combat fraud, verifies identities, enhances service delivery, and helps individuals find quality employment."

For 27 years, Virtual OneStop® has continuously set the standard as a cost-effective, secure, rapidly-deployable, and future-proof web-based solution in the workforce industry. The software suite is the only fully integrated workforce system in the country that provides universal employment solutions for job seekers, employers, service providers, and state and local agency staff. The web-based solution has been designed specifically to meet the diverse needs of American Job Centers, economic development agencies, unemployment insurance entities, correctional and educational institutions.

Virtual OneStop® effectively manages all federally funded partner programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, labor exchange, case management, job aggregation, labor marketing information, service and fund tracking, human services, federal reporting, and unemployment insurance benefits. Flagship products/modules within the Virtual OneStop® software suite include VOS Sapphire®, Virtual LMI®, Virtual OneStop Reentry Employment Opportunities (VOS REO)®, America's Labor Market Analyzer (ALMA)®, America's Virtual OneStop®, Virtual Career Center®, Reemployment Exchange (REX)®, and the Geographic Solutions Unemployment System (GUS)®.

For more information about the VOS Sapphire® software suite and Geographic Solutions' StateRAMP Authorization, please visit the StateRAMP website here.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit https://www.geographicsolutions.com

