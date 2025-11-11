Geographic Solutions' Paul Toomey Recognized as Tech Leader of the Year by 2025 Tampa Bay Tech Awards

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for government and public sectors, today announced its President and Founder, Paul Toomey, has been recognized as the Tech Leader of the Year by the 2025 Tampa Bay Tech Awards.

Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions

This prestigious award recognizes Paul for his outstanding contributions to creating long-term value for his company, the workforce development industry, and the Tampa Bay community. The Tampa Bay Tech Awards celebrate exceptional technology leaders, organizations, projects, and professionals across seven categories.

"This recognition is a great honor, not just for me, but for the entire Geographic Solutions team," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "Our success comes from a shared vision to create an innovative ecosystem of software solutions that serves a diverse range of job seekers, from skilled professionals to individuals facing barriers to employment."

Paul is a visionary leader and holder of multiple software patents focused on workforce development and labor market intelligence. His dedication to innovation is grounded in his company's mission to develop cutting-edge workforce technologies that streamline employment services for universities, correctional facilities, and state and local workforce agencies.

The Tech Leader of the Year award specifically honors a C-level executive who has made a significant impact on their organization and the broader technology industry. It highlights leaders who drive transformative changes, champion innovation, and advance the technology sector. This recognition builds on a series of recent honors, including the 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Florida Award, selection to the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100, and invitations to join both the Fast Company Impact Council and Forbes Business Council as a respected thought leader.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies in over 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online solutions manage all federally-funded partner programs under WIOA, labor exchange, job aggregation, labor market information, service and fund tracking, human services, and unemployment insurance benefits. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers to serve more than 211 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.