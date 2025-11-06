Paul Toomey Named to 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 for Outstanding Leadership and Industry Innovation

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for government and public sectors, today announced its President and Founder, Paul Toomey, has been named a 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 honoree.

This honor recognizes Paul's exceptional leadership style, vision, and clear sense of purpose. It also reflects his significant contributions to building long-term value for his company, the workforce industry, and the Tampa Bay business community.

Paul's entrepreneurial spirit has built the foundation for Geographic Solutions' success in the workforce development industry. His innovative approach drives teams to develop award-winning software that enhances efficiency for career and workforce agencies globally, while also excelling in customer service and best practices for software implementation. This follows his recent win as the 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Florida Award recipient and invitations to the Fast Company Impact Council and Forbes Business Council as a thought leader.

"Being named a Tampa Bay Titan 100 is a tremendous honor that I accept on behalf of the entire Geographic Solutions team," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "This recognition reinforces our dedication to using technologies that address real employment challenges and support the development of stronger workforces and communities, both in Tampa Bay and across the nation."

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in nine markets across the country, including Chicago, Colorado, Georgia, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Wisconsin. These individuals are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 class and their respective companies employ upwards of 235,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion in annual revenue, an impressive set of statistics for the Tampa Bay Area.

"Tampa Bay's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies in over 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online solutions manage all federally-funded partner programs under WIOA, labor exchange, job aggregation, labor market information, service and fund tracking, human services, and unemployment insurance benefits. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers to serve more than 211 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

