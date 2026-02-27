Geographic Solutions Earns the Top Prize at The DaVinci Awards®

The Nation's Leading Provider of Workforce Development Software Recognized for Innovative Reentry Employment System

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions has been recognized in the latest round of The DaVinci Awards® judging, earning a three-star certification in the category of 'Technology' for the Virtual OneStop Reentry Employment Opportunities (VOS REO) solution and the California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority (CALCTRA) Entry to Employment (E2E) Network.

The DaVinci Awards® is an international awards body that celebrates outstanding displays of innovation, or significant achievements, in business, technology, products, and lifestyle. Nominations are accepted on behalf of individuals, teams or departments, entire organizations, or specific products or services. The awards were launched in 2025, making Geographic Solutions one of the world's first to receive one.

Entrants in the 'Technology' segment of the awards were invited to showcase their breakthroughs in a broad range of areas, including advanced electronics, smart devices, AI, cybersecurity, internet services, networking and data management.

CEO and Founder of The DaVinci Awards®, James Williams, said: "We're delighted to award Geographic Solutions a DaVinci Award®, in recognition of their fantastic work in helping individuals re-enter the world of work."

Williams further states, "The technology landscape is fiercely competitive. Lower barriers to entry across the sector have made acquiring, keeping, and growing customers and users harder than ever before. Three-star awards are earned by nominees that embody innovation and deliver unparalleled impact. Many congratulations to Geographic Solutions in securing this award."

The DaVinci Awards® COO, Annabelle Whittall, added: "Geographic Solutions' strengths lay in its clear evidence base, multi-state implementation, and operational execution within complex public sector environments. The cross-agency integration and secure infrastructure design reflect thoughtful engineering and strategic clarity."

Whittall commented further stating, "Three-star distinction recognizes rare, benchmark-level innovation with proven societal and technological impact. Geographic Solutions has delivered something genuinely transformative."

Geographic Solutions Founder and President, Paul Toomey, said: "Geographic Solutions is truly honored to receive the prestigious three-star recognition by The DaVinci Awards®. Our dedicated team remains deeply committed to developing innovative software solutions that empower individuals facing barriers to employment. VOS REO builds meaningful pathways from incarceration back into society – and ultimately into the workforce."

Toomey notes that "Through CALCTRA's first-of-its-kind E2E Network, we are helping reshape the corrections narrative by moving beyond traditional job training and equipping justice-impacted individuals with secure, technology-driven job search tools that support sustainable employment after release."

To view all winners, please visit: https://www.davinciawards.com/awards/technology/2026-winners/

Notes for Editors

About The DaVinci Awards®

The DaVinci Awards® is an international online awards body recognizing outstanding feats of innovation, or achievements, in the fields of business, technology, products, and lifestyle & culture. Nominations are accepted all year around from individuals, teams, organizations, or products & services. Nominations are judged by a global panel of experts in their fields, with winners earning either a 1-star, 2-star, or 3-star certification. The awards were founded and operated by the team behind The Cloud Awards, an internationally renowned awards body which has been recognizing excellence in cloud computing since 2011.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Our comprehensive platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.