Geographic Solutions' Felipe Medina Named to ONCON ICON Awards Global Information Security Top 10 List

PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for state and local government agencies and the public sector, is proud to announce that Felipe Medina, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), has been named a global Top 10 Information Security Professional in the 2026 ONCON ICON Awards.

The awards recognize top professionals and teams from around the world across a variety of business and leadership categories. Winners are determined through peer and community voting based on several merits including impact within their organizations, contributions to their professional communities, innovative influence, and demonstrated leadership.

This recognition reflects Felipe's leadership in advancing Geographic Solutions' information security strategy and strengthening the company's commitment to protecting critical workforce development systems and data. As CISO, Felipe plays a key role in guiding cybersecurity initiatives, supporting compliance efforts, and promoting a security-focused culture across the organization.

"Felipe's global recognition is a tremendous honor and a reflection of his dedication, expertise, and leadership," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "His work is essential to protecting the systems and information entrusted to us by our clients and partners, and this recognition underscores the impact he continues to make in the information security field."

Felipe's commitment to cybersecurity has earned Geographic Solutions additional industry-wide recognition, including Best Use of AI in a Cloud Security Solution at the 2025 Cloud Security Awards. His guidance has furthered the company's position in security, through certifications including GovRAMP and HITRUST.

To view the full list of ONCON Icon Awards finalists, click here.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals across the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.