Geographic Solutions Named as Finalist for 2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards

PALM HARBOR, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for state and local government agencies and the public sector, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist for the 2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards.

Geographic Solutions is a 2026 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards finalist.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognize organizations that prioritize their people by fostering cultures built on trust, purpose, and belonging. These are more than just great places to work – they are environments where individuals are encouraged to grow and succeed. This year's finalists reflect a diverse range of organizations that are redefining what it means to truly put employees first in today's complex and fast-changing world of work.

This is the third year in a row that Geographic Solutions has been honored as a finalist. In 2024 and 2025, the company was named in the Top 50 North American Inspiring Workplaces and received recognition in the Culture and Purpose category. In 2024, Geographic Solutions was named to the Top 50 of the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Awards, standing out as one of the few North America–based organizations recognized at the global level.

"Earning consecutive recognition from Inspiring Workplaces reflects our strong commitment to empowering employees and building an inclusive, high-performing culture," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "Our people are our greatest strength, and this honor reaffirms our dedication to continuously enhancing the employee experience and fostering engagement."

The official 2026 Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces across North America, along with individual category and special recognition award winners, will be announced at an exclusive event in Chicago on June 17, 2026.

To view the full list of finalists, click here.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals across the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.