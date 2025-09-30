Geographic Solutions Named a Top 25 WorkTech Vendor by the 2025 Inspiring WorkTech Awards

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for the government and the public sector, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Top 25 WorkTech Vendor by the 2025 Inspiring WorkTech Awards for the second consecutive year.

Inspiring Workplaces celebrates the success of a diverse range of technology companies that have created an inspiring work culture for their people – where they feel like they belong and are making a difference – resulting in increased engagement, productivity, and overall success. Geographic Solutions was recognized for its commitment to fostering a positive company culture while developing innovative software solutions that have a significant impact on workforce development agencies and the communities they serve.

"Geographic Solutions is proud to be recognized as a Top 25 WorkTech Vendor for the second straight year. This acknowledgement reinforces our commitment to drive positive change and to continue to enhance our software suite to meet the needs of a diverse workforce," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder at Geographic Solutions. "Our company is driven by a mission that guides every aspect of our work and allows us to make a meaningful difference by staying focused on developing powerful employment tools that assist employers and job seekers in today's ever-changing job market."

This year's award represents another inspiring year of growth for Geographic Solutions as a company. This includes supporting our clients through helping individuals find quality jobs, reducing unemployment durations, and improving overall service delivery. We believe in using technology in transformative ways, especially for reaching hard-to-serve demographics who may have barriers to employment, through specialized employment portals. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence across our software suite has transformed how job seekers connect with employers, and how states deliver labor exchange services.

This achievement not only recognizes the work Geographic Solutions has accomplished nationwide and beyond but also recognizes the impact our employees are making on a daily basis. We emphasize the importance of making the connection to the broader purpose of our work, ensuring our employees have a clear understanding of how their efforts directly benefit job seekers, employers, and local communities. This shared sense of purpose not only strengthens our organization but also creates a collaborative and supportive working environment.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit https://www.geographicsolutions.com.

