Inc. Names Geographic Solutions as a 2025 Power Partner Award Winner for Third Consecutive Year

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for government and public sectors, is honored to be named to Inc.'s annual Power Partner award list for the third consecutive year.

Geographic Solutions has been recognized for its dedication to building mutually beneficial relationships with its clients and partners. This focus on collaboration has enabled Geographic Solutions to consistently innovate, drive economic growth, and achieve successful outcomes for its stakeholders. The company was selected in the Technology & Development and SaaS Products categories based on several criteria, including receiving top reviews from Geographic Solutions' clients.

"Earning a place on Inc.'s Power Partner list for the third year in a row reflects our commitment to innovation and creating solutions that truly make a difference," said Paul Toomey, the Founder and President of Geographic Solutions. "Our success is built on strong partnerships that empower our clients and drive meaningful economic impact. We're proud to help them achieve their goals and create meaningful outcomes together."

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

The prestigious list celebrates B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and assisting their partners to grow. Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies in over 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online solutions manage all federally-funded partner programs under WIOA, labor exchange, job aggregation, labor market information, service and fund tracking, human services, and unemployment insurance benefits. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers to serve more than 211 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

