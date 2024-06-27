Geographic Solutions Recognized as the Best AI / ML Powered Solution by the 2024 Tech Ascension Awards

PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for the government and the public sector, is proud to announce its VOS Sapphire AI system has been recognized as the Best AI / ML Powered Solution by the 2024 Tech Ascension Awards.

VOS Sapphire AI is the newest version of Geographic Solutions' industry-leading software suite, VOS Sapphire. The new integration provides a more intuitive and seamless user experience using AI tools for building résumés, interview preparation, job search, job posting, and more. VOS Sapphire AI is designed to streamline the job search process and reduce the time it takes for job seekers to find suitable employment. It also enables employers to quickly identify the most qualified candidates for their job openings.

The VOS Sapphire AI system was recognized for its robust data security protocols and safeguards for user privacy. The system limits AI access to user data only where measurable benefits can be realized, ensuring safety through advanced prompt injection and response filters. VOS Sapphire AI also features a modular and fully customizable design, which allows clients to tailor the solution to their unique needs. This enables the Geographic Solutions' team to deploy the system more efficiently and at a significantly lower cost compared to building a solution from the 'ground up'. Moreover, this strategic flexibility enables VOS Sapphire AI to seamlessly adapt to new technologies, maintaining a consistent user interface while delivering cutting-edge upgrades.

David Campbell, CEO of the Tech Ascension Awards, commented on the significance of this year's winners: "We are thrilled to recognize this year's winners in the DevOps category. Their groundbreaking achievements exemplify the pinnacle of innovation, showcasing the dynamic evolution of our industry. In the age of AI, DevOps is not just about improving operational efficiencies; it's about leveraging intelligent technologies to drive transformative changes. Our winners have demonstrated how AI integration can lead to unparalleled advancements in automation, scalability, and overall performance. As we move forward, the importance of fostering such innovation in DevOps cannot be overstated, as it lays the foundation for the future of technology and business."

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in technology. Tech Ascension Awards judged applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"Receiving this recognition from the 2024 Tech Ascension Awards is an honor that all of us at Geographic Solutions accepts with immense pride," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "This award reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering an intuitive, future-proof solution that addresses our clients' ever-changing needs. With VOS Sapphire AI, employers and job seekers will now have access to a range of adaptive tools and resources to help them thrive in today' labor market."

For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit http://www.techascensionawards.com

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit https://www.geographicsolutions.com.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and more. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit http://www.techascensionawards.com.

