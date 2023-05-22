GEOINT 2023: Immersive Wisdom showcases Remote Operations Center software platform for Denied and Low-Bandwidth Environments; Announces Worldwide DoD/IC User Group

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a leading remote collaborative operations center software platform for distributed and disaggregated operations is showcasing its capabilities for denied and low-bandwidth operations at the GEOINT 2023 Symposium, the largest annual gathering of geospatial intelligence professionals in the nation.

Immersive Wisdom is also announcing the formation of its Worldwide DoD/IC (Department of Defense/Intelligence Community) User Group.

The Immersive Wisdom software platform brings together existing sensor feeds, enterprise applications, maps, 3D data, geospatial sources, and video streams into a synchronized real-time, interactive remote collaborative operations center, accessible worldwide. Distributed users can interact via real-time sharing, presentation, annotation, and data query tools, and via live voice & chat, providing remote physical presence and real context.
Immersive Wisdom's software platform allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops.

"Immersive Wisdom allows for geographically dispersed military personnel to communicate even in the most challenging conditions," said Brian Behling, EVP of Immersive Wisdom. "The ability to stay in real-time sync across significant distances in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments is a critical need for our armed forces, and Immersive Wisdom delivers even when bandwidth is not assured."

Immersive Wisdom provides a patented, standardized software product platform, developed and proven over the past five years, allowing the joint force to leverage the same consistent capabilities for communication and collaboration-- cross-geography, cross-service, and cross-echelon.  

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote collaborative ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com. We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

The Immersive Wisdom trademark is the exclusive property of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other Immersive Wisdom trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration.

© 2023 Immersive Wisdom, Inc.

