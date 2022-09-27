GeoPost/DPDgroup reinforces its Direct to Consumer Strategy

The company announces a new partnership with Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform

PARIS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic plan "Together & Beyond" launched in March 2021, GeoPost/DPDgroup has set itself the goal to become the international reference in sustainable delivery, and a leading enabler of the e-commerce acceleration. To achieve this, the company is willing to address more directly the end consumers, by offering them dedicated and innovative new services. This new leap will be fostered by an ambitious open innovation approach co-constructed with Plug and Play, the world's largest open innovation platform.

Innovation as a key lever in our "Together & Beyond" ambition

Innovation and new technologies are key in many areas of the logistics industry: algorithms for routing optimizations, alternative energies for delivery fleets, best-in-class customer care experience tools, devices to support and empower warehouses staff, etc.

All these initiatives are being developed by the group and its business units around the world to help improve both consumer experience and quality of service, to attract and retain the best talents, and to significantly act for a better quality of life.

For many years, our teams have been striving to offer the best quality of service, and continuously improve consumer experience. Predict for instance, one of our signature services, provides both exact delivery hour and parcel redirection option that fits best the consumer. We've also developed myDPD, a platform allowing to follow and manage parcels delivery. So far, more than 15 million consumers are registered on myDPD, which has been deployed in 18 countries1. Thanks to artificial intelligence, 20 of our business units are also today using a real timing conversation technology to better accompany consumers in their delivery experience.

"In a fast-changing environment, what makes the difference is the quality of consumer experience. Day after day, we all adopt the most sustainable, reliable, user-friendly, and agile solutions available for each need. Therefore, improving consumer experience is essential to shape the business of tomorrow, and we believe that open innovation is the best catalyzer of both technological advancement and consumer trends to answer our needs," says Martin Calmels, E-Consumer Services Director at DPDgroup.

A new partnership with Plug and Play

Today, GeoPost/DPDgroup accelerates in its Direct to Consumer (DtoC) strategy, and partners with Plug and Play, the world's largest open innovation platform. Starting in September and for a minimum of one year, Plug and Play will introduce GeoPost/DPDgroup to the best-in-class worldwide startups that will be working on key innovation challenges to provide the best consumer experience.

Plug and Play reunites a network 50,000 startups, 500+ world-leading corporations, and hundreds of venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies across multiple industries. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play enjoys a global geographic footprint and an extensive experience in consumer-centric services.

"We are thrilled that DPDgroup/GeoPost has decided to join Plug and Play Brand & Retail as an Ecosystem partner in order to boost their innovation and e-Commerce innovation strategies.

As Europe's largest parcel delivery company, GeoPost/DPDgroup plays a crucial role in the development and execution of many of our current partner's e-Commerce services and strategies. By joining our ecosystem of brands and retailers, both GeoPost and our other partners will benefit from collaborating among themselves and the most innovative startups disrupting e-Commerce and logistics," states Christian Kunz, Director Plug and Play Brand & Retail France.

"By connecting our company's innovation and marketing teams with the brightest startups, we are looking forward to boosting our innovation journey and accelerate our time-to-market capacity. Our teams are currently exploring highly interesting avenues for new technologies and services in the fields of C2C, social selling, new data usages but also for our sustainability priorities, which are essential for the future,e" adds Martin Calmels.

About GeoPost/DPDgroup

DPDgroup is one of the world leading parcel delivery networks, aiming to be a reference in sustainable delivery and become a leading enabler of e-commerce acceleration.

We combine innovative technology and local knowledge to provide a flexible and user-friendly service for both shippers and shoppers.

With 120,000 delivery experts operating in nearly 50 countries, and a network of 70,000 Pickup points, we deliver 8.4 million parcels worldwide each day – 2.1 billion parcels per year – through the brands DPD, Chronopost, SEUR, BRT and Jadlog.

DPDgroup is the parcel delivery network of GeoPost. GeoPost posted sales of €14.7 billion in 2021. GeoPost is a holding company owned by La Poste Groupe.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

1 Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

