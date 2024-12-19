George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Kia of Key West in Florida from The Liechty Auto Group to Warren Henry Auto Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Kia of Key West in Florida from Jesse Liechty and The Liechty Auto Group to Warren Zinn and Warren Henry Auto Group.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Kia of Key West in Florida from Jesse Liechty and The Liechty Auto Group to Warren Zinn and Warren Henry Auto Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Kia of Key West - Warren Henry Auto Group

The Liechty Auto Group operates four automotive dealerships representing Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Kia in Alabama and Georgia, along with a marine dealership in Florida. Jesse Liechty, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Liechty Auto Group shared, "I have known George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services for years. George represented us in the sale of Kia of Key West to the best strategic buyer, Warren Henry Auto Group, as they own every other new car franchise in Key West. He was very professional, honest, and transparent, and most of all, an excellent negotiator to maximize value. If you are in the market to either buy or sell a new car franchise, I would highly recommend the industry expert, George Chaconas!"

Warren Henry Auto Group, established in 1976, consists of a growing dealership network of 11 locations across Florida. Eric Day, Chief Financial Officer for Warren Henry Auto Group shared, "The acquisition of Kia of Key West aligns with our commitment to growth and our promise to bring unparalleled service and vehicle selection to the Florida Keys."

Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards for excellence including the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence (2018-2021), CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer (2020-2022), and Carfax Top-Rated Dealer (2020-2021) for multiple locations.

Reflecting on the relationship that made this acquisition possible, Eric shared, "Having known George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services for close to 20 years, it was a pleasure to acquire Kia of Key West through him. As always, there was a lot of back-and-forth and negotiation on the blue sky, but once we came to a number, George was involved every step of the way, from the letter of intent to the closing. He was very professional, knowledgeable, and always available to help facilitate this transaction. I would highly recommend George Chaconas if you're thinking about buying or selling a car dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner for Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

George Chaconas commented, "I had previously advised the Duncan and Niles automotive families on their dealerships in Key West, Florida, which were eventually sold to Warren Henry Auto Group. After reaching out to Jesse Liechty to explore his interest in selling Kia of Key West, he expressed he would consider it. Since speaking with multiple buyers, it became clear that Warren Henry Auto Group was the unique, highly qualified, and strategic buyer. After much back and forth in negotiations, we reached terms that satisfied both parties, leading to a successful closing. I truly enjoyed working with Warren Zinn and Eric Day of Warren Henry Auto Group, and Jesse Liechty and Scott Anderson of The Liechty Auto Group. I am very excited to see Warren Henry Auto Group's vision for the future, including a state-of-the-art auto mall with a parking garage, the world's largest innovative outdoor tiki service center, and employee housing to service customers from Key West to Key Largo, Florida."

The Liechty Auto Group was represented by Jason Forbus at Davidson, Davidson, Umbach & Forbus, LLC in Auburn, Alabama.

Warren Henry Auto Group was represented by Stephen J. Dietrich at Holland & Knight in Denver, Colorado.

Kia of Key West will remain at its current location at 2826 North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, Florida until the new state-of-the-art auto mall is built.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

