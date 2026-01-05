Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Classic Chevrolet in Bellevue, Pennsylvania to Diehl Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Classic Chevrolet in Bellevue, Pennsylvania from Lee Corsello to Corina Diehl and Matt Diehl of Diehl Automotive Group

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Classic Chevrolet in Bellevue, Pennsylvania from Lee Corsello to Corina Diehl and Matt Diehl of Diehl Automotive Group.

For more than 50 years, the Corsello family has owned and operated Classic Chevrolet.

Corina Diehl and Matt Diehl will continue the dealership's Chevrolet legacy, building on the Corsello family's decades-long dedication. The transaction reinforces Diehl Automotive Group's presence in the greater Pittsburgh market and adds to their network of more than 20 locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Gershon Rosenzweig, Senior Partner, Matt Wilkins, Partner, and Jacob Stoehr, Partner of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Matt Wilkins shared, "It was a pleasure working with Corina Diehl and Matt Diehl on this transaction. From the beginning, their professionalism, responsiveness, and ability to move quickly made the process smooth. The Diehl team exemplifies what it means to be true business operators, and their approach reflects the continued strength and momentum in today's market. We look forward to watching their ongoing growth and success."

Classic Chevrolet will be renamed Diehl Chevrolet of North Hills and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

