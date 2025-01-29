George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of San Jose Harley-Davidson in California

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of San Jose Harley-Davidson in California from Cliff Chester to Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of San Jose Harley-Davidson in California from Cliff Chester to Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt.

Performance Brokerage Services - San Jose Harley-Davidson - Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt

San Jose Harley-Davidson, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is one of the largest Harley-Davidson dealerships in Northern California. Cliff Chester, Managing Partner of San Jose Harley-Davidson, shared, "Over the 10-plus years I have known George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services, I have acquired three Harley-Davidson dealerships through him, and recently, he exclusively represented me in the sale of San Jose Harley-Davidson. This was probably the most challenging and difficult buy-sell transaction that George, his partner, Courtney Bernhard, and their team have ever worked on. I applaud and sincerely appreciate George and Courtney for staying the distance and not giving up! Thank you very much, and if you are interested in buying or selling, reach out to the very best professionals in the business!"

Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt are co-owners of Oakland Harley-Davidson in California, located in the Bay Area. Both native Californians, Mike and Jess have a long history of working in their respective family businesses from a young age, which cultivated their strong entrepreneurial mindset. Their paths crossed in high school, and their shared love of motorcycling and the Harley-Davidson brand eventually led them to take over Oakland Harley-Davidson. Mike and Jess are actively involved in the day-to-day operations at Oakland Harley-Davidson, working closely with both their staff and customers.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

George Chaconas commented, "It was an honor to exclusively represent Cliff Chester on the sale of San Jose Harley-Davidson to Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt of Oakland Harley-Davidson. This transaction marks an exciting strategic move for Mike and Jess, allowing them to expand their reach and centralize their operations, which will ultimately strengthen their position in the market. I'm thrilled for them as they grow their business, contribute to the community, and continue to add value to their dealerships. I wish Cliff continued success, and congratulations to Mike and Jess. Thank you both for the opportunity to facilitate this transaction, which, like most buy-sell deals in today's market, presented its challenges."

Courtney Bernhard added, "I appreciate the opportunity to work with Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt on the acquisition of San Jose Harley-Davidson. Mike and Jess worked through some difficult challenges, but their professionalism and willingness to work through them was nothing short of a miracle. In addition to Mike and Jess, I would like to extend a huge thank-you to Miranda Sween, the acting General Manager for San Jose Harley-Davidson, as she was a crucial component in helping the seller, Cliff Chester, get through all the hurdles a buy-sell can present. Congratulations to all parties involved!"

San Jose Harley-Davidson will remain at its current location at 1551 Parkmoor Ave in San Jose, California.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

