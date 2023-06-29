GEORGE DICKEL AND SOCIAL HOUR REUNITE TO LAUNCH THE DRINK OF THE SUMMER: SOCIAL HOUR BOURBON SMASH MADE WITH DICKEL BOURBON

News provided by

Diageo

29 Jun, 2023, 10:32 ET

The second release from George Dickel and Social Hour celebrates summer's signature serves

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For their first collaboration, George Dickel and Social Hour brought fans the quintessential autumnal cocktail – the Harvest Whiskey Sour. Just in time for the summer, the brands are teaming up once again to launch another seasonally-inspired release in the form of a slow-sipping bourbon cocktail – Social Hour Bourbon Smash made with Dickel Bourbon.

Continue Reading
George Dickel And Social Hour Reunite To Launch The Drink Of The Summer: Social Hour Bourbon Smash Made With Dickel Bourbon
George Dickel And Social Hour Reunite To Launch The Drink Of The Summer: Social Hour Bourbon Smash Made With Dickel Bourbon
The new Bourbon Smash made with Dickel Bourbon is a mint julep meets a whisky sour. Boasting notes of tart meyer lemon and muddled mint, the cocktail can be enjoyed with friends and is best served over ice in a glass garnished with a mint sprig, lemon wheel, peach slice or strawberries.
The new Bourbon Smash made with Dickel Bourbon is a mint julep meets a whisky sour. Boasting notes of tart meyer lemon and muddled mint, the cocktail can be enjoyed with friends and is best served over ice in a glass garnished with a mint sprig, lemon wheel, peach slice or strawberries.
Social Hour (PRNewsfoto/Diageo)
Social Hour (PRNewsfoto/Diageo)

The new Bourbon Smash made with Dickel Bourbon is a mint julep meets a whisky sour. Boasting notes of tart meyer lemon and muddled mint, the cocktail can be enjoyed with friends and is best served over ice in a glass garnished with a mint sprig, lemon wheel, peach slice or strawberries.

With this release, fans of craft cocktails don't have to sacrifice quality for convenience to enjoy a seasonal cocktail on the same level, as this offering exemplifies the high standard and approachability both brands are known for. At the center of the drink is George Dickel's award-winning Dickel Bourbon that's been aged 8 years and helps make Bourbon Smash a delicious cocktail with the same quality you'd expect from a cocktail bar.

"We couldn't have asked for a better first step into the canned cocktail space than through our partnership with Social Hour. Our first release was a fall-flavored spin on the Whiskey Sour, and with the Bourbon Smash, we're putting a new, summer twist on the classic cocktail," said Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. "I couldn't be more excited for whisky fans to enjoy the refreshing taste of the Bourbon Smash. To make that perfect summer cocktail, you need an approachable and balanced bourbon that's able to work well in a cocktail – and that's Dickel Bourbon."

"With our first collaboration being so well received, it only made sense for our next craft cocktail to continue to lean into seasonality," said Tom Macy, Co-Founder and CEO at Social Hour Cocktails. "The Bourbon Smash is hands down my favorite whiskey-based warm weather cocktail. Now you can enjoy one by simply pouring over and adding a fresh garnish like a mint sprig or peach slice."

Starting today, the Bourbon Smash will be available for purchase at retail locations in the New York City area. Consumers outside of New York can purchase the offering online on the Social Hour website. This limited time offering has a suggested retail price of $28 for a 4-pack. At 250 mL, the Bourbon Smash includes three servings per can.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the start to the summer season or enjoy the new Bourbon Smash, please remember to drink responsibly.

About Social Hour
Social Hour is a line of craft canned cocktails created by two of the world's most respected bartenders, industry legend Julie Reiner and bartending veteran, Tom Macy. Featuring five expressions including classics - Gin & Tonic, Whiskey Mule - and original creations - Pacific Spritz, Yuzu Sunset Fizz – Social Hour is designed to honor the ritual of gathering together with friends, over world-class drinks. For more information visit www.socialhourcocktails.com and follow on social media @socialhourcocktails.

About George Dickel
Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts

Allison Fleischer
DIAGEO
[email protected]

Taylor Strategy
[email protected]

SOURCE Diageo

Also from this source

RENATO TONELLI CROWNED 2023 US BARTENDER OF THE YEAR AT USBG PRESENTS WORLD CLASS SPONSORED BY DIAGEO FINALS IN AUSTIN, TX

Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. Announces Brand's First Rye Offering, Scarlet Shade 14-Year-Old

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.