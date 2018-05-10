TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, both George Dickel Tennessee Whisky and McIlhenny Company's TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauce, have celebrated their Louisiana and Tennessee roots and legacy of craftsmanship. Now, with George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish available in stores this May, these two iconic brands are coming together in one bottle.

GEORGE DICKEL TENNESSEE WHISKY RELEASES NEW TABASCO® BRAND BARREL FINISH – A PARTNERSHIP MADE IN THE SOUTH

Finished in barrels used to age tabasco peppers for three years, George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish has a deliciously spicy flavor. George Dickel takes its Tennessee whisky and rests it in these barrels for 30 days, allowing the spice and flavor imparted on the wood from the tabasco peppers to add its unique finish. TABASCO Brand Pepper Sauce is then distilled to create an essence, which is carefully blended together with the whisky to create George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish. The result is a deliciously spicy shot, which recently won a Gold Medal at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"George Dickel Tennessee Whisky and TABASCO are two of the most iconic brands the South has to offer for a reason – the craftsmanship that goes into creating these products is the real deal," said Jeff Parrott, Director of American Whisk(e)y Development at Diageo. "Both brands have such a rich history, and we're proud to collaborate with our friends at McIlhenny Company to marry their unique flavor with our quality Tennessee whisky."

With summer right around the corner, the release of George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish signals the return of longer days, livelier nights and good times. For consumers looking for the perfect mix of fun and flavor, it can be enjoyed as a shot with celery salt on the rim, or with pickle juice or an ice chaser. Whether enjoyed at your local barbeque spot or backyard party, a shot of Hot Dickel provides a peppery kick, but goes down with a smooth finish.

Hitting shelves nationwide in May, George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish carries a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750 mL bottle and is also available in 50 mL and 1L sizes. The alcohol by volume is 35% (70 proof). Like the rest of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky brand's offerings, this shot is meant to be enjoyed responsibly.

About George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Back in the late 1800's, George Dickel worked to fulfill his dream for crafting the smoothest Tennessee Whisky around. Over a century later, we continue to honor George's timeless values and tradition. Legend has it that early on George discovered that whisky made in the cold winter months tasted smoother. Today we honor this tradition by chilling our whisky before filtering it through sugar-maple charcoal so it's mellow as moonlight just how George liked. For more information, please visit www.GeorgeDickel.com and always remember to drink responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About McIlhenny Company

McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, which are sold in 195 countries and territories around the world and labeled in 25 languages and dialects. The 150-year-old company makes a line of pepper sauces, including its world-famous TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce, Green Jalapeño Sauce, Chipotle Sauce, SWEET & Spicy Sauce, Habanero Sauce, Garlic Pepper Sauce, Buffalo Style Hot Sauce, and Sriracha Sauce.

