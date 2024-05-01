The Latest George Dickel Bottled in Bond Offering Wins Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition Before Hitting Shelves this May

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, George Dickel made waves in the whisky community with the debut of the George Dickel Bottled in Bond series. The inaugural release earned the coveted "Whisky of the Year Award" from Whisky Advocate and was the top–rated American Whiskey of 2019 by Wine Enthusiast. From there, the series has only continued to rack up awards with each subsequent release, including the newest addition to the critically acclaimed series - George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years.

GEORGE DICKEL UNVEILS LATEST ADDITION TO AWARD-WINNING BOTTLED IN BOND WHISKY SERIES The fifth release of the highly-rated series, George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years, once again taps into barrels from a spring distilling season, boasting notes of overripe cherries, macadamia nut cookies and toasted oak. Building upon the series’ award-winning legacy, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years was awarded Double Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition with a score of 96.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011 is a 12 year old whisky that offers a bold and balanced profile highlighted by fruit and nut notes, with a soft and velvety palate and lingering finish of roasted nuts. Like the previous series offerings, this vintage has been led by Director of George Dickel & Luxury Whiskey, Nicole Austin, who continues to build upon the legacy of innovation from the distillery while showcasing the brand's commitment to making exceptional quality whisky for a great value.

"Something that makes this series so special is that whisky fans have the rare opportunity to try expertly crafted bottled in bond offerings at a great price," said Austin. "If you're a fan of the category, you know the designation requires the liquid to be from just one distillation season, among other regulations. Our bottled in bond offerings are a testament to the quality of our inventory and the commitment at Cascade Hollow to consistently produce outstanding whisky. I can't wait for both old and new fans of the series to try it!"

At 100 proof, George Dickel Bottled in Bond is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like a Perfect Manhattan, thoughtfully garnished with a cherry. Like the preceding George Dickel Bottled in Bond releases, this edition has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel portfolio, creating a smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

Starting this May, consumers 21+ can find George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years rolling out in stores near them for a suggested retail price of $44.99.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

Perfect Manhattan Recipe

1 oz George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years

.25 oz Sweet Vermouth

.25 oz Dry Vermouth

Dash aromatic bitters

Cherry garnish

Fill cocktail shaker with ice and combine whiskey, vermouths, and bitters. Mix well then strain into cocktail glass. Add cherry as garnish and serve.

About George Dickel

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by Director of George Dickel & Luxury Whiskey Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

