George Henry Megrue Excels in Geophysics, Geochemistry and Cosmochemistry

A versatile professional with practiced expertise in geophysics, geochemistry and cosmochemistry, Dr. Megrue has served as the president and chief executive officer of Megrue Microanalytical Systems for nearly 45 years. He founded the company in 1974 shortly after serving as the principal investigator for the Apollo Lunar Analyses with NASA between 1969 and 1973. In this position, Dr. Megrue became a well-known pioneer in his field through developing and patenting a technique for analyzing lunar rocks from Apollo 12, 14 and 15. This formative experience set the stage for his future endeavors with Megrue Microanalytical Systems, which he founded with the intention of further developing techniques for analyzing small quantities of materials by laser irradiation and detection of the volatilized components by mass spectrometry.

Driven by his extreme curiosity and innovative mind, Dr. Megrue has always been interested in playing an important role in the advancement of science. Upon receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College in 1957, he attended the prestigious Columbia University, where he completed a Master of Arts in 1960 and a Doctor of Philosophy in 1962. Dr. Megrue launched his career as a research associate with the Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York, rising to the position of research chemist in 1964. Two years later, he assumed a similar role with the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, Massachusetts. While assisting the observatory as a research scientist, Dr. Megrue also served as a research fellow with the Harvard College Observatory.

Surprisingly, Dr. Megrue did not always intend to work in the field of geology. Born in 1936 in New York City, he had initially hoped to pursue a medical career, but ultimately chose to change paths after a course about earth history reignited his love of nature. Moving ahead, Dr. Megrue remained committed to seizing exciting opportunities as they presented themselves, which became one of his most defining characteristics as a scientist. He is also a firm believer in "service above self." In addition to being appointed principal investigator for the Apollo Lunar Analyses by NASA, he served as a leader in the Ethiopian Rift Valley Expedition with the National Geographic Society in 1969.

A fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Dr. Megrue maintains involvement with the American Geophysical Union and American Chemical Society, among other industry organizations. He is also active with Rotary International, having served as a local president from 1985 to 1986. Over the years, Dr. Megrue has shared his findings in countless journals and publications.

He co-founded Foxglove School in New Canaan in 1975, and in 1983 with fellow Rotarians he co-founded the New Canaan/Austrian Summer Student Exchange program. In addition, he co-founded the Annual New Caanan Rotary Lobsterfest in 1985. He is a former Trustee of the New Caanan Historical Society and St Luke's School.

He was featured in the 25th edition of Who's Who in Finance and Industry in 1987, and was most recently selected to receive the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and named a Distinguished Humanitarian in 2017. Married to his wife, Suzanne Jacobsen, since 1958, Dr. Megrue has four children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is a dedicated sculpture artist, notably winning the Carole Eisner Award for Sculpture for "Sunrise" at the 55th Annual Art of the Northeast Juried Exhibition in 2004.

Curiosity of natural phenomenon and artistic expression continue to be his primary interests, but above all, is his love for life and family.

