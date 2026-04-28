Beginning in July 2026, George Mason University students will have access to a new online bookstore experience designed to simplify course material purchasing and expand affordable options.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCampus.com, a leading educational technology company and course materials provider, is proud to partner with George Mason University, the largest public university in Virginia. Beginning in July 2026, eCampus.com will serve as the university's official online bookstore provider. This new collaboration will provide George Mason students with a more streamlined and convenient way to access required course materials while supporting the university's continued focus on affordability and academic success for its diverse student population.

George Mason University Selects eCampus.com as New Online Bookstore Partner to Support Student Access and Affordability

As George Mason's new official online bookstore provider, eCampus.com will deliver a customized online storefront designed to make the textbook purchasing process easier and more efficient. Through single sign-on (SSO) access, students can view and shop a customized list of required course materials aligned to their course schedules. The platform creates a more seamless path to securing the materials students need before the start of each term, prioritizing convenience, access, and affordability. Students will enjoy free shipping options to the campus store or home.

Students can choose from a variety of course material formats, including rental and digital options, giving them greater flexibility in how they access required content. In addition, eCampus.com's Marketplace will expand affordability by connecting students with competitively priced course materials from trusted third-party sellers. Together, these options are designed to provide a cost-conscious, student-friendly textbook experience that aligns with George Mason's commitment to accessibility and value.

Faculty at George Mason will benefit from a streamlined course material adoption process using an intuitive online platform supported by a dedicated service team. Instructors will have access to tools that simplify the selection and submission of course materials each term, while also providing visibility into every format option, including inclusive access courses. This process helps reduce administrative burden and supports timely, accurate access to materials for students across the university's extensive academic offerings.

In addition to the new online bookstore partnership, Rally House will serve as George Mason's on-campus and online retail provider. This innovative model allows for two best-in-class providers to serve the George Mason community. Rally House will elevate the George Mason brand through a re-imagined destination retail experience for the entire campus community.

"This transition represents an important step forward in how we support teaching and learning at Mason," said Adam Basinger, Director of Auxiliary Services. "By partnering with eCampus, we're able to deliver a more modern, affordable, and student-centered course materials experience."

"eCampus.com is honored to partner with George Mason University to redefine the course material experience for their diverse student body," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "Our mission is to eliminate the barriers of cost and accessibility, allowing students to focus on what matters most – their academic success."

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., George Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. George Mason has grown rapidly over the past half century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a $1 billion comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship. Learn more at GMU.EDU.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

Press Contact: Tiffaney Lavoie, 859-514-6885

SOURCE eCampus.com