George Takei to Headline Queen Mary 2's Holiday Voyage

While sailing on the 12-night Caribbean Celebration voyage, roundtrip out of New York, George will be offering two presentations, a Q&A, and a book signing for guests. His first talk will focus on American history and his childhood spent in a Japanese American internment camp during WWII. In his second lecture, George will discuss his favorite Hollywood moments and behind-the-scenes anecdotes with some of his famous friends such as Tom Hanks, Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Cary Grant, Brad Pitt, Howard Stern, Leonard Nimoy, Patrick Stewart and Jane Fonda.

"I am looking forward to spending the holidays onboard the magnificent ocean liner Queen Mary 2 this December," Takei said. "I have sailed on this ship before – the staff go above and beyond to make every day memorable and the guests are engaging and interested to hear about my life and work. I have no doubt this will be another exceptional experience."

An internationally beloved figure, George is most notably known for his role as Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the USS Enterprise, in the acclaimed TV series Star Trek. His acting career has spanned six decades including appearances on the TV series Fresh Off the Boat, Hawaii Five-0, The New Normal, The Big Bang Theory, Heroes, Will & Grace, Miami Vice, MacGyver, The Six Million Dollar Man, Mission: Impossible and The Twilight Zone, among others.

Takei is the author of five books, including his autobiography To the Stars, and his latest graphic memoir, the New York Times bestseller They Called Us Enemy, which debuted in July 2019. He first sailed with Cunard as an Insights speaker in 2014 when Queen Mary 2 screened the documentary "To be Takei," about his journey from imprisoned child to pop culture icon.

George is an activist for LGBTQ rights, marriage equality, and has won several awards and accolades for his work on human rights and Japan-U.S. relations, including his work with the Japanese American National Museum, where he is chairman emeritus and a trustee. He was appointed to the Japan-U.S. Friendship Commission by former President Clinton and the government of Japan awarded Takei the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, for his contribution to U.S-Japan relations.

"It's been said that George Takei is arguably one of the most recognizable Asian-American figures alive, and we are thrilled to welcome him back on our flagship Queen Mary 2's holiday voyage," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Our guests will relish the opportunity to learn from George about his life – his struggles and successes – in an exclusive experience, continuing Cunard's legacy of hosting 'Stars Aboard.'"

Cunard's onboard Insights program offers guests an unmatched opportunity to learn from and mingle with captivating experts from various industries on every voyage, holding lectures and Q&As throughout the trip. Recent speakers have included Alan Cumming, Keegan-Michael Key and John Landis. In addition, Cunard is offering extraordinary special event voyages in the remainder of 2019 and 2020 celebrating fashion, ancestry, astronomy, wine and more.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

