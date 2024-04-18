Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD Adopts ZeroEyes' Proactive Gun Detection Solution to Protect Students, Faculty and Staff

Illinois District to Implement AI-based Security and Situational Awareness Platform Across Multiple Campuses to Mitigate Gun-Related Threats

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that Georgetown-Ridge Farm Community Unit School District (CUSD) has adopted ZeroEyes' proactive AI-based gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution to protect students, faculty and staff against gun-related threats.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD is a rural, public school district in Georgetown, Illinois that is committed to providing a positive learning environment and shaping productive members of society who are successful, self-sufficient, and well-rounded individuals . 880 pre-K and K-12 students are enrolled in its three schools.

The district prioritizes school safety by forming close relationships with local law enforcement and implementing a range of high-tech security measures across its campuses. ZeroEyes has been added to its multi-layered security plan to detect illegally brandished guns on campus and reduce response time in the case of a gun-related incident.

"ZeroEyes provides a proactive layer of security that further enhances our comprehensive safety plan," said Dr. Jean Neal, Superintendent, Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD. "Integrating ZeroEyes will allow us to improve security in more vulnerable areas like athletic events and parking lots. We are grateful to have their protection 24/7 to help our community feel safer during these times of uncertainty."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD's existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We are happy that Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD is taking proactive steps to protect its rural community from potential gun-related threats," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "In today's climate, safety concerns are on the rise and schools must take every precaution possible."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

