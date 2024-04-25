Iowa's East Union Community School District to Deploy ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection and Situational Awareness Platform

Proactive Solution will Mitigate Gun-Related Threats and Protect Students, Staff and Faculty

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution has been chosen by Iowa's East Union Community School District to proactively protect students and faculty against gun-related threats.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

Gun-related violence in the U.S. is on the rise, with the Gun Violence Archive reporting 1,121 shooting incidents on school property in 2023. East Union Community School District is adding ZeroEyes' AI gun detection to proactively detect illegally brandished firearms on campus.

"In this day and age, no school is immune to gun-related violence, whether they're rural or urban," said Tim Kuehl, superintendent of East Union Community School District. "Considering the rising shooting rates across the country, we are taking no chances. It is our priority to protect our community and ZeroEyes offers an added layer of security to identify potential threats before it's too late."

East Union is a rural district in Afton, Iowa serving 500 students in grades pre-K-12. The district strives to provide a challenging curriculum within a safe environment where students achieve their maximum academic and social potential

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"It is disheartening to see school communities be plagued by senseless violence each and every day," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "But there are steps schools can take to proactively secure their campuses. We are grateful to provide an additional layer of protection for the students and staff in the East Union and Murray Community School Districts."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes