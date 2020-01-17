Georgia Cyber Academy Celebrating National School Choice Week with Field Trip

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Georgia Cyber Academy will visit the Coca Cola Space Science Center in celebration of National School Choice Week. They will tour the center and enjoy a planetarium show on Friday, Jan. 31.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our National School Choice Week event is a field trip for our students, which allows for students to connect in person, where they normally connect online only," said Tonette Price, Community Partnerships Manager at Georgia Cyber Academy. "We want families to see that school choice also includes virtual learning, which provides flexibility and a strong academic environment."

Georgia Cyber Academy is focused on student achievement and building a strong community among students, parents, faculty and staff. The school is a tuition-free statewide online public charter option serving children from grades K-12 in the free online program. More than 8,000 students are enrolled across the state.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

