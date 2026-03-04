Georgia Dental Association Secures Key Funding to Expand Access to Oral Health Care

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) applauds the Georgia House of Representatives, the Georgia Senate, and Governor Brian Kemp for signing the Amended Fiscal Year (AFY) 2026 budget into law, securing critical investments to improve access to dental care across the state.

Funding priorities championed by GDA were maintained in the final budget, including $150,000 for the Georgia Mission of Mercy program as well as $3.2 million to support rural health clinics. These investments strengthen Georgia's oral health safety net and expand care for underserved and rural communities.

"Securing these funds is a win for patients and communities who face barriers to dental care," said GDA President Dr. Peter Shatz. "Georgia Mission of Mercy provides access to dental care for underserved Georgians, while support for rural clinics ensures Georgians can receive care closer to home. We appreciate the General Assembly's commitment to oral health as a vital component of overall health."

Georgia Mission of Mercy (GMOM), a program led by the GDA and its Foundation for Oral Health, is powered by volunteer dentists and dental professionals who donate their time and services to care for Georgians. Their efforts relieve pain, treat infection, and reduce strain on emergency rooms and public health systems. Since its launch in 2011, GMOM events have delivered over $6.1 million in dental care.

Funding for rural health clinics helps expand access in areas where provider shortages and geographic barriers are most acute. Georgia has approximately 40 counties with one or no practicing dentist, and these rural clinics will help expand access to care.

Throughout the budget process, GDA worked closely with lawmakers including Chairman Matt Hatchett, Chairman Blake Tillery, Representative Darlene Taylor and Senator Ben Watson to emphasize the importance of oral health care access and its impact on work, chronic disease management, and quality of life.

"The AFY 2026 budget reflects a shared understanding that access to dental care matters," said Dr. Shatz. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with state leaders to ensure all Georgians get the dental care they need for better health."

