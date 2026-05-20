Georgia Natural Gas® Reaches 1 Billion Pounds of Carbon Offsets Through Greener Life®

ATLANTA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas® (GNG) announced today that its Greener Life® program, which helps customers protect the environment by offsetting emissions to make their natural gas usage carbon neutral, reached a new milestone of over 1 billion pounds of carbon emissions offset from the atmosphere. Using the EPA's Greenhouse Gas calculator, that amount is equivalent to recycling more than 20,000 garbage truckloads of waste instead of sending them to a landfill.

GNG customers participating in Greener Life help support Green‑e® certified carbon offset projects meeting that organization's high standards for environmental and consumer protection, as well as quality, transparency and independent verification. Green‑e® provides a nationally recognized certification for renewable energy and carbon offsets for projects that meet rigorous standards designed to support positive environmental outcomes.

"Reaching one billion pounds of carbon offsets shows how powerful simple choices can be," said Mike Braswell, president and CEO of Georgia Natural Gas. "Our customers continue to inspire us with their commitment to sustainability, and we're proud to make it even easier for them to have a meaningful impact."

Greener Life is Georgia Natural Gas' customer sustainability program that allows participating customers to offset carbon emissions associated with their natural gas use through verified carbon reduction projects. Since launching Greener Life in 2019, more than 100,000 Georgians have joined to help make their natural gas usage carbon neutral. Each enrollment supports verified carbon reduction projects such as forest conservation, landfill gas capture, and industrial emissions reduction. Greener Life makes it easy for customers to be part of that impact. Enrollment does not require changes to how customers use energy, just a simple choice to support projects working to lower greenhouse gases and helping build a more sustainable future.

For more information, please visit gng.com/greenerlife.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services®. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates Ohio Natural Gas®, Florida Natural Gas®, Pennsylvania Energy®, Grand Rapids Energy® (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy® and Illinois Energy Solutions®.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), one of America's premier energy companies. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its natural gas marketing businesses. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

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SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas