Georgia-Pacific Announces $150 Million Investment to Grow Consumer Tissue Business

ATLANTA and HALSEY, Ore., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific announced a $150 million investment in its retail consumer tissue business at its mill in Halsey, Oregon.

Investments to the Halsey mill will increase production capacity for high quality bath tissue, with initial production expected in 2025. By the end of this project, Georgia-Pacific will have invested over $200 million in paper machine and converting assets at Halsey since 2022.

"This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who appreciate the quality of our products," said Vivek Joshi, president of the retail tissue, towel, and napkin business for Georgia-Pacific. "It is a clear indication of Georgia-Pacific's focus on growing our premium tissue business and creating products that consumers value."

The Halsey mill makes both bath tissue and paper towels for the consumer market. The improvements announced today will support Georgia-Pacific's premium tissue offerings, such as Quilted Northern Ultra Plush® tissue, as well as customer branded tissue.

"I am so proud of the work of our team members in the past few years to make this mill a safe, competitive and strategic location for our Consumer Products business," said Bob Comfort, vice president – manufacturing, at the Halsey mill. "This investment is a reflection of their dedication to our mill, our customers and consumers and our community."

About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com 

