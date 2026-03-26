Georgia-Pacific Announces President & CEO; Duncan to lead nearly 100-year-old Atlanta-based manufacturing company

David joined the company in 2018 as executive vice president of the Georgia-Pacific building products business, before moving into the consumer products leader role in 2019. Prior to joining Georgia-Pacific, he served as president of performance solutions at INVISTA. With more than 28 years of experience at Koch companies, David has held a variety of roles including managing director for Koch Ventures and Koch Equity Development, chief financial officer for Koch Minerals, and various roles at INVISTA.

Vivek Joshi, currently president of the consumer tissue, towel and napkins (TTN) business, will become executive vice president of the consumer products business. Vivek joined GP in 2002 as a marketing manager for the Dixie® Foodservice food wrap business. Throughout his career with the company, he has been a part of significant investments across the consumer products business and has helped improve performance in many of our consumer-facing brands such as Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, Sparkle®, Quilted Northern® and Vanity Fair®. Vivek has held numerous roles within the consumer business during the past 23 years, including vice president of innovation and business development, senior vice president of marketing effectiveness, vice president and general manager of the Dixie® business and senior vice president and general manager of the tissue business.

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization full of talented and dedicated people who work together across Georgia-Pacific to deliver results every day," said Duncan. "I also want to congratulate Vivek on his new role. He has been a strong leader within our consumer products business for many years, and I'm excited to continue working closely with him as he steps into this expanded responsibility."

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific