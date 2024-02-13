Georgia-Pacific Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2024 List

13 Feb, 2024

The company has earned recognition from the esteemed business magazine seven times

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 13 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best Large Employers have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing more than 5,000 people within the U.S.

The final score is based on two types of evaluations:

  • Personal - Given by employees themselves, also known as direct evaluations.
  • Public - Given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry - also known as indirect evaluations, with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Being recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Megan Sirna, senior vice president of Human Resources, Georgia-Pacific. "Our employees and culture are the driving force behind our success. We are proud to have such a talented and committed team that makes Georgia-Pacific a great place to work." 

About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com 

Twitter: @GeorgiaPacific LinkedIn: @Georgia-Pacific LLC Facebook: @GeorgiaPacific YouTube: GeorgiaPacifictv

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific

