Georgia-Pacific Introduces Dixie® Cup Designs with Kid-Friendly Interactive Tooth Brushing Games

The cups feature fun and educational augmented reality brushing games where kids can fend off mouth-invading monsters or explore outer space to keep their teeth clean and healthy. The cups are brought to life through the free Blippar mobile app, where the interactive brushing games last two minutes—the minimum brushing time recommended by the American Dental Association. As more than 50 percent of children are affected by tooth decay before age five[1], the Dixie® brand aims to empower parents to foster fun and sustainable habits for their children's oral hygiene.

Two new design series featuring kid-friendly themes on Dixie® 3 oz. cups are now available for purchase. Each package contains eight unique designs for younger children. Depending on the design, users are prompted to scan the cup to begin exploring the "molar system" in outer space or select from various digital toothbrushes to fend off monsters and earn "golden molars" as a reward for completing the full two-minute brushing routine. The more golden molars earned, the more toothbrushes with different super powers can be unlocked.

In addition, a new 5 oz. cup design features fun and engaging riddles and brain teasers, with answers that are unlocked through the Blippar app, to help kids think while they drink or snack.

"We want to make it easier for caregivers to help their children build a foundation of healthy oral hygiene habits for life, while also encouraging learning in fun and imaginative ways," says Priti Lokre, Sr. Brand Building Manager for Dixie® at Georgia-Pacific. "Getting kids to brush their teeth for the full two minutes can be challenging and mundane, but with these new interactive Dixie® cup designs, the bathroom will become less of a battleground, and kids will never rush the brush again."

Dixie® Everyday cups are now available for purchase at most retailers and grocery stores across the U.S. and online. More information about the cup designs can be found by visiting www.Dixie.com/cups.

About Dixie

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP manufactures the Dixie® brand of disposable tableware. Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. The familiar consumer brands of Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras®, Vanity Fair® as well as Dixie®. For more information, visit: gp.com.

