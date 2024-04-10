Georgia-Pacific Investing More than $150 Million To Grow Consumer Tissue Business

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific today announced an investment of more than $150 million to rebuild a paper machine at its mill in Wauna, Oregon.

This investment will rebuild a 1965-vintage paper machine into a world-class machine to make paper for Angel Soft® and strategic private label bath tissue. This modernization project helps position the mill and the overall business to continue to be competitive in the market.

Engineering and related work has begun, and startup of the machine is scheduled for 2026. At peak construction, 500 construction and contract-related workers are expected to be onsite at the mill.

"We are excited to invest in our market leading Angel Soft® bath tissue and strategic private label brands we support," said Vivek Joshi, president of Georgia-Pacific's retail tissue, towel and napkin business. "This investment will allow us to grow these brands and continue to serve our loyal consumers with the great quality they have come to expect."

Brian Solheim, the Wauna mill's vice president – manufacturing, added, "This is a great investment in our Wauna team and in our community, making it an exciting time to be working at the Wauna mill. I am proud of the work our team members do every day to make this a safe, competitive and strategic location for our Consumer Products business. I'm grateful for all the support and partnership that the community provides us."

The Wauna mill currently employs more than 700 people. The mill produces retail bath tissue, paper towels and napkins used by consumers across the country. Employment is not expected to increase because of this investment.

About Georgia-Pacific

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly.

