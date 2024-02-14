Georgia-Pacific Names Chris Warburton Chief Customer Officer for Consumer Products Group

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific announced today that it has named Chris Warburton as Chief Customer Officer for the Consumer Products Group. In this role, Warburton will lead the organization's combined sales force for the company's retail and away from home (GP PRO) businesses.

"At Georgia-Pacific, we strive every day to increase the value and mutual benefit we create with our partners, and to focus talent and resources on opportunities that accelerate our customers' success," said David Duncan, executive vice president for Georgia-Pacific's Consumer Products Group. "Chris' experience and deep knowledge of our customers, along with his proven leadership within our customer-facing organization, will continue to drive the momentum our team has built in delivering high-quality products, service and support." 

Prior to his promotion, Warburton served as senior vice president of sales, responsible for trade marketing, customer investment, category management, customer strategy and sales force effectiveness. He replaces Ryan Elwart, who has taken a role at another organization. During his nearly 20 years with GP and his prior experience at the Campbell Soup Company, Warburton has effectively led cross-functional customer teams across omnichannel capabilities in all traditional trade channels, including experience with Walmart, Sam's Club, Dollar General and Regional Grocery. 

In addition, Erin Beckman has been promoted to senior vice president – GP PRO sales. Beckman's responsibilities will expand to include developing and delivering the go-to-market sales execution for the entire GP PRO selling organization.

"Erin has a wealth of experience and a history of delivering results for our away from home customers," said Warburton. "She is strategic, well-respected, and focused on customized solutions to meet customer needs. I am confident that under her leadership, the GP PRO sales organization will optimize the sales journey to create even stronger partnerships with our customers."  

Most recently, Beckman served as vice president of National Distribution and National End Users for GP PRO. She has 16 years of commercial sales experience with Georgia-Pacific, starting as a regional sales executive in the Midwest and taking on roles of increasing responsibility serving customers nationwide. Prior to joining GP, Beckman was in the financial services industry for 16 years and still holds her Certified Financial Planner™ certification.

