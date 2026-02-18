Georgia-Pacific Names Nate Medina Senior Vice President and General Sales Manager of GP PRO

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific today announced that Nate Medina has been named senior vice president and general sales manager of GP PRO. In this role, Medina will lead the organization's field sales, national accounts, and distribution teams, driving commercial execution and strengthening customer partnerships across the business.

"Nate brings a wealth of experience to his new role — from leading large sales teams within our GP PRO customer organization to managing our key product lines across both our Professional and Retail businesses," said Chris Warburton, chief customer officer of Georgia-Pacific's Consumer Products group. "His leadership and deep understanding of our customers and our industry will help us continue delivering excellence in products and service while creating mutual value through innovative, customer-focused solutions."

During his 14-year tenure with GP, Medina has built high-performing teams that create customer value and drive sustainable growth. He has held leadership roles across the GP Consumer Products group customer organization, including leadership positions in sales, sales strategy, and commercial finance. Medina previously served as vice president and general manager of Retail Tissue, Towel and Napkin, where he led the customer brands TTN business. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager of GP PRO's Towel and Napkin business.

In his new role, Medina will focus on accelerating growth, enhancing customer collaboration, and delivering long-term value for GP PRO and its partners.

About GP PRO

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 89,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like enMotion®, Compact®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Dixie®, Pacific Blue™ and the KOLO® Smart Monitoring System. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.

