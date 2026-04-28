Georgia-Pacific Names Ryan Elwart, Senior Vice President - Sales and Innovation, GP Foodservice Solutions

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific today announced that Ryan Elwart has been named senior vice president, sales and innovation for GP Foodservice Solutions, the company's new business that includes Dixie® and Anchor Packaging. In this role, Elwart will lead transformation efforts for Georgia-Pacific's away-from-home foodservice disposables — driving growth across categories and bringing together the Georgia-Pacific and Anchor sales teams.

Georgia-Pacific today named Ryan Elwart senior vice president, sales and innovation for GP Foodservice Solutions. Elwart will lead Georgia-Pacific’s away-from-home foodservice disposables initiatives.

"I'm delighted to have Ryan rejoin the GP family. His strong commercial leadership experience, deep understanding of our customers and industry, and proven ability to drive growth at scale position him to make an immediate impact," said Chris Warburton, chief customer officer of Georgia-Pacific's Consumer Products group. "He will play a key role in accelerating our foodservice business by strengthening customer partnerships and advancing innovative solutions to better serve a growing market."

Prior to joining GP Foodservice Solutions, Elwart served as Group President at Mativ, where he oversaw multiple categories and segments across the business. He led efforts to strengthen company performance, build commercial capabilities, and unlock strategies to drive growth with customers across the marketplace. He also led the Sustainable & Adhesive Solutions business unit, driving alignment across sales, marketing, sales operations, and research and development to improve execution, drive innovation and scale best practices.

Elwart previously spent 16 years with Georgia-Pacific, including serving as chief customer officer for the Consumer Products Group. In that role, he led a combined sales and commercial capability organization spanning retail and B2B sales, eCommerce, training, customer planning, category management, and sales strategy across the company's retail and commercial businesses.

Earlier in his career, Elwart held leadership roles at PepsiCo and Hormel Foods and has extensive experience across customer- and consumer-facing businesses.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®.

Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com . Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific