Georgia-Pacific Relaunches ARIA®, a 100% Recycled, Three-Ply, Paper Wrapped Bath Tissue

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help meet the needs of today's environmentally conscious consumer, Georgia-Pacific is relaunching its ARIA® brand of bath tissue as a three-ply premium product made from 100% recycled fiber and wrapped in recyclable paper packaging.

"The original ARIA offering delivered on consumers' desire for a high-quality toilet paper but didn't completely meet their desired level of eco-friendliness since the product included virgin fiber and plastic packaging," explains Caitlin Allen, brand director for Georgia-Pacific. "The new ARIA combines the premium softness of a three-ply design with the eco-conscious benefits of recycled fiber and recyclable paper packaging which separates it from other eco-positioned options."

The paper packaging can be recycled through the standard curbside paper recycling process and is just one of the features of the new ARIA bath tissue. The product is also septic-safe and flushable for standard sewer and septic systems. The new ARIA bath tissue is available in-store at Meijer, Raleys and Savemart, and online at Amazon.com.

The relaunch of the ARIA brand also includes a Georgia-Pacific partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation® to plant native trees in forest ecosystems in great need across the U.S., with a focus on restoring habitats impacted by wildfires.

"With ARIA bath tissue, we're providing a sustainable solution that can help consumers reduce their environmental impact," said Allen. "We want consumers to feel good that the choice they are making today will have a positive impact on the future."

ARIA bath tissue is manufactured and packaged exclusively in Georgia-Pacific's mill in Halsey, Ore., where the company invested in new equipment to meet specifications for the production of ARIA. The recycled fiber is made primarily from high-grade Sorted Office Paper that is recovered from offices and schools and would otherwise have gone to landfill.

"ARIA is now uniquely positioned in the marketplace to deliver on a consumer need that was previously unmet," said Allen. "With ARIA, consumers no longer have to make the tradeoff between softness and a more thoughtful choice when it comes to their bath tissue."

