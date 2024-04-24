Georgia-Pacific's Albany Lumber Facility Produces its 1 Billionth Piece of Lumber

ALBANY, Ga., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific's Albany Lumber has produced its 1 billionth piece of lumber. The record-setting board rolled off the production line on April 18, just five years after the facility opened in 2019. The mill tracks production using an internal database, giving employees insight into volume in real time and to determine important milestones. Construction on the $150 million, 320,000-square foot, technologically advanced plant began in 2018. Albany Lumber is one of the two largest mills in the state of Georgia, and currently employs more than 150 full-time employees. The mill was also recently recognized as "Star Business of the Week" by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Using the industry's latest technology, Albany Lumber receives approximately 180 log trucks a day, and is capable of producing approximately 300 million board-feet of lumber each year," said Michael Johnson, plant manager. "Watching the 1 billionth piece of lumber roll off the line was exciting for our employees, particularly those that have worked here since the facility opened. This accomplishment not only demonstrates our ability to meet customer demand but highlights our commitment to sustainable forestry practices and responsible stewardship of our natural resources. We take pride in balancing our business objectives with environmental sustainability, and this achievement is a testament to our success in doing so. This billionth milestone symbolizes the hard work and commitment of everyone who works at Albany Lumber."

The Albany mill is one of among 15 facilities in Georgia. More than 7,600 people are employed by Georgia-Pacific in the state, and since 2013, the company has invested approximately $3 billion in additional capital and acquisitions in Georgia.

About Georgia-Pacific



Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com.

