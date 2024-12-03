Georgia-Pacific's Camden Facility Donates a Room to Local Ronald McDonald House

Supporting Families in Need with a Heartfelt Contribution

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific is proud to announce its recent donation of a fully furnished room to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey. This generous contribution is a testament to Georgia-Pacific's unwavering commitment to supporting families and communities in need.

Georgia-Pacific is proud to announce its recent donation of a fully furnished Angel Soft bath tissue themed room to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey. Georgia-Pacific Camden employees pictured left to right: Mark Murphy, Tiffany Byrne, Rob Cellasio and Erika Garcia.

The newly donated room will provide a comfortable and welcoming space for families receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. The Ronald McDonald House provides a "home-away-from-home" for these families, enabling them to stay close to their hospitalized children without the financial burden of hotel expenses.

"Families facing medical challenges deserve support, comfort, and a sense of community," said Mark Murphy, plant manager for the Camden, NJ based Georgia-Pacific Industrial Plasters. "We are honored to contribute to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey and support the incredible work they do for families in need. It's our way of giving back to the City of Camden and standing by those who are navigating some of life's toughest moments."

The room donated by Georgia-Pacific features state-of-the-art amenities, ensuring that families can rest and recharge in a peaceful environment. This includes comfortable bedding, modern furnishings, and thoughtful touches that create a homely atmosphere. The room is designed to offer not just physical comfort but also emotional solace to families facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

"The theme for the room was inspired by one of Georgia-Pacific's consumer brands: Angel Soft bath tissue," continued Murphy. "It features a large mural with some of the brand's heavenly characters on it. We thought this would be a nice addition to the room because if shows a side of Georgia-Pacific associated with care, strength, and comfort, three themes that are a vital part of our partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities."

The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) has been a pillar of support for families with seriously ill children since its establishment. The organization relies on the generosity of donors like Georgia-Pacific to continue its mission of providing essential services to families in need.

"The renovated family bedroom suite provided by Georgia-Pacific (GP) will ease the burden of dozens of families each year, as they stay in our 'home-away-from-home' during an extremely stressful time," said Tracey Sharpe, Executive Director for the Ronald McDonal House of Southern New Jersey. "The support of GP is immeasurable as we can never put a price on a cozy and warm place to call home when your child is ill or injured. We are so grateful for the new bedroom suite and all the hours of dedicated work GP employees poured into making it so welcoming!"

This donation is part of Georgia-Pacific's broader initiative to give back to the communities where they operate. By investing in local organizations and causes, Georgia-Pacific aims to create a positive impact and foster a sense of community well-being.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates about 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com.

