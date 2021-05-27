Georgia Power, Georgia Power Foundation invested more than $20 million to help meet community challenges in 2020

ATLANTA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation today released their annual Citizenship Report highlighting how the company, its employees and retirees gave back to Georgia communities last year, helping to build a brighter, sustainable future for all Georgians.

"Last year challenged all of us as a country and as individuals in ways we never could have imagined. At Georgia Power, we knew it was more important than ever to be present in our communities, working together to help meet the unique challenges we all faced," said Mike Anderson, senior vice president of Georgia Power and president and CEO of the Georgia Power Foundation. "Whether it was through financial support, providing valuable resources or volunteering our time, we focused on investing in pandemic relief as well as education, racial equity, social justice and environmental efforts among others – and we're continuing to focus on our communities this year too. We have a longstanding legacy of citizenship in the state, so we know that to make a lasting change we have to be unwavering in our commitment to help our communities."

The 2020 report reflects Georgia Power's giving pillars of empowering Education, empowering Environment and empowering Communities through the theme "Here for Georgia: Meeting Challenges Together." Last year, the company and the Foundation also took a closer look at helping to meet the challenges faced in the wake of calls for racial equity and social justice in the community and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as supporting specific initiatives that make an impact on the state's workforce, teachers and Georgia's vast waterways.

Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation supported over 1,000 nonprofits and community organizations and provided $20 million in total giving in 2020. Some highlights include:

Meeting the challenge and calls for social justice – Over the last three years, the Georgia Power Foundation has dedicated over 60% of its funding to support nonprofits serving underserved communities and populations across Georgia , as well as funding activities to move communities towards racial equity and social justice.

Over the last three years, the Georgia Power Foundation has dedicated over 60% of its funding to support nonprofits serving underserved communities and populations across , as well as funding activities to move communities towards racial equity and social justice. Meeting the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic – When the COVID-19 pandemic blindsided the state and the nation with health and economic turmoil, the Georgia Power Foundation stepped up and invested $2.6 million , providing 215 grants to address its impact and provide needed relief. Investments were channeled through three specific areas of impact to support state and local efforts including assistance for those facing food insecurity, displaced workers and homelessness.

When the COVID-19 pandemic blindsided the state and the nation with health and economic turmoil, the Georgia Power Foundation stepped up and invested , providing 215 grants to address its impact and provide needed relief. Investments were channeled through three specific areas of impact to support state and local efforts including assistance for those facing food insecurity, displaced workers and homelessness. EmPowering Georgia's workforce – The Georgia Power Foundation worked with the Georgia Foundation for Public Education to launch its Workforce for Georgia program and award 13 grants across the state to build or sustain capacity at College and Career Academies (CCA) and Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs to provide resources for in-demand career needs in local communities.

The Georgia Power Foundation worked with the Georgia Foundation for Public Education to launch its Workforce for program and award 13 grants across the state to build or sustain capacity at College and Career Academies (CCA) and Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs to provide resources for in-demand career needs in local communities. EmPowering environmental stewardship – The Foundation's "Waters for Georgia " strategic water quality initiative, launched in 2019, awarded $1 million in grants in 2020. The inaugural competitive grant cycle of $1 million was invested in nine projects addressing multiple needs from agriculture, storm water recapture, and aquatic livestock to habitat improvement and riverbank restoration.

The Foundation's "Waters for " strategic water quality initiative, launched in 2019, awarded in grants in 2020. The inaugural competitive grant cycle of was invested in nine projects addressing multiple needs from agriculture, storm water recapture, and aquatic livestock to habitat improvement and riverbank restoration. EmPowering Georgia's communities – In 2020, Georgia Power employees, retirees and their families volunteered more than 55,000 hours through Citizens of Georgia Power and Georgia Power Ambassadors volunteer programs. The volunteers work with local organizations on projects that improve the communities where they live, work and serve. Chapters combined their efforts with financial support of over $150,000 from the Georgia Power Foundation to complete 19 legacy projects designed to create a lasting impact in their communities.

To read Georgia Power's 2020 Citizenship Report in its entirety, click here.

To learn more about Georgia Power's commitment to the community, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Community. To keep up with Georgia Power's active volunteer and giving efforts every day, follow the company on Twitter @GeorgiaPower, on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), and on Instagram (@ga_power).

The Georgia Power Foundation

The Georgia Power Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is the fifth-largest corporate giving foundation in Georgia. The Foundation provides grants to organizations that are enriching communities across the state and is part of Georgia Power's philanthropic focus to empower Education, Environmental Stewardship and Communities.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

www.georgiapower.com

