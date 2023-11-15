Georgia Power highlights new tech scams on National Utility Scam Awareness Day

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Utility Scam Awareness Day is today (November 15) and Georgia Power is highlighting new, sophisticated tech scams that are targeting Georgia Power customers. So far this year, the company has received thousands of reports of scam attempts – including more traditional scams via phone and email, as well as new digital and mobile tech scams. Customers are encouraged to report scams at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ReportAScam.

New Tech SCAM- Georgia Power Payment Through Cash App: Recently, the company has become aware of scammers requesting funds from customers via Cash App, asking customers to pay an account that "looks like" Georgia Power, including illegal use of the company's logo. Georgia Power does not accept payments via Cash App. Valid Georgia Power payment options include Venmo, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal – learn more here.

New Tech SCAM – Fake Digital Ads: Georgia Power is receiving reports of digital ads on Google and other platforms that direct customers to non-company websites to pay their bills, which then request personal or financial information. Customers should always ensure that the webpage is the official Georgia Power website, with correct spelling: www.GeorgiaPower.com. Don't be fooled by ads that lead to fake websites.

Georgia Power works every day to combat new digital scams and continues to partner with law enforcement and other agencies in supporting their efforts to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees to defraud customers. The company reminds customers of the following additional tips and guidelines to avoid becoming a victim of a scammer:

Georgia Power: 

  • Does not call to ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. 
  • Does not accept cryptocurrency as a payment option. Scammers often demand Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, or demand use of money transfer apps for immediate payments. 
  • Does not call customers to set up automatic payments, to "update" credit cards or other sensitive account information or to ask customers to "pay for a new meter." 
  • The company also does not send employees into the field to collect payment in person or to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location (APL)

Tips to #StopScams: 

  • If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection, the customer should hang up and log-on to their account at www.GeorgiaPower.com to confirm the status of their account.
  • As scammers have tried to promote the use of fraudulent 800 numbers, customers should direct-dial the company's customer service line using the number on their bill (888-660-5890), which can be verified at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ContactUs. Do not trust "Caller ID" identifications.
  • Customers are also asked to report any scam attempts online at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ReportAScam.
  • Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are from a company that is not Georgia Power.
  • If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone number or by letter requesting that the customer call the number on their bill to discuss the account. Georgia Power's pre-recorded message will not ask customers to remain on the line or press a number to speak to a representative immediately.
  • In the rare event that an employee needs to visit a customer's home or business for a service-related issue, they will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name and the company's name and logo. They will also be in a vehicle marked with the company's logo. 

To learn more about how you can defend yourself against scammers and avoid falling victim to common mistakes, additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Scams

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

