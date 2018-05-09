Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products

Hive Welcome Home Pack ( $269 , originally $349 ) - Set the mood before you walk through the door with a Hive Welcome Home pack. It gives you everything you need to adjust your cooling, heating and lighting, as well as turn appliances on and off from wherever you are.

Making the right technology and energy choices is easy on Georgia Power Marketplace with live chat and customer support for online shoppers, as well as buyers' guides for a variety of products that can help customers determine which one is right for them. Free shipping is also available for orders over $49.

Saving Made Easy

Georgia Power offers customers convenient and valuable energy saving tools and resources online at www.georgiapower.com/save, including hundreds of easy energy tips, access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses, through programs such as the Residential HVAC Service Program and the Refrigerator Recycling Program. Additionally, step by step instructions for the do-it-yourselfer are easy to find on Georgia Power's YouTube Channel.

