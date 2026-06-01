Georgia Power names Anthony Oni as vice president of Corporate Affairs

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today that Anthony Oni has joined the company as vice president of Corporate Affairs. In this role, Oni will lead the company's overall communications function, including media relations, social and digital media, branding and advertising, employee communications and more.

Anthony Oni, Vice President of Corporate Affairs

"Anthony brings a combination of deep utility experience, innovation leadership, and credibility across communications, brand, and stakeholder engagement to his new leadership role at Georgia Power," said Trey Kilpatrick, senior vice president of external affairs for Georgia Power. "As our company rises to meet extraordinary growth and opportunity across the state, Anthony understands the responsibility we carry to protect and strengthen Georgia Power's trusted reputation while continuing to evolve and meet the needs of our customers. We're excited to welcome him back to Southern Company."

Oni brings a unique blend of utility leadership, investment experience, and community-focused innovation. Most recently, he served as Managing Partner at Energy Impact Partners, where he led the Elevate Future Fund, a more than $100 million investment strategy focused on advancing grid modernization, utility transformation, and critical energy infrastructure, while expanding economic opportunity in rural and underserved communities.

Prior to that, Oni spent nearly 20 years at Southern Company, holding senior leadership roles at both Alabama Power and Southern Company Gas. As vice president of Communications at Southern Company Gas, he led corporate communications, brand strategy, and stakeholder engagement across a multi-state footprint. His responsibilities included media relations, employee and customer communications, digital strategy, and executive positioning in support of both operational priorities and long-term reputation management.

Earlier in his career, Oni served as director of Digital Strategy and Communications at Alabama Power, where he led innovative initiatives to enhance customer experience through digital transformation.

Beyond his professional work, Oni is deeply committed to education and workforce development. He is the founder of Cloverly and founder and chairman of Ed Farm, and he played a key role in the creation of the Propel Center, a digital innovation learning hub and business incubator for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), sponsored by Southern Company, Apple, and The Walt Disney Company.

Oni holds a bachelor's degree from Auburn University, has completed executive education in disruptive innovation at Harvard University, and is a fellow of the Aspen Institute.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power