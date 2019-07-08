Georgia Power names Jason Cuevas Northeast Region Vice President

"Jason's extensive experience and industry knowledge make him well qualified to lead our efforts to safely deliver reliable energy, innovative solutions and superior customer value," said Pedro Cherry, executive vice president of Customer Service and Operations for Georgia Power. "His leadership will be instrumental in promoting the communities we serve throughout the region."

Cuevas comes from Columbus, Georgia, where he provided overall leadership for the company's operations, sales, customer experience, economic and community development, and external affairs activities for more than 160,000 customers across a 24-county area that includes the cities of Columbus, LaGrange, Griffin, Perry/Warner-Robins and Dublin. He began his career with Southern Company in 2006 as a media relations manager. In 2011, he joined Georgia Power as the vice president of Corporate Communication, where he directed the company's advertising, creative and digital communication, employee communication, media relations and social media initiatives.

He earned a bachelor's degree in communication from Loyola University New Orleans and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. He has served as chair of the board of directors of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce; vice-chair of Columbus 2025; and was a member of the Development Authority of Columbus. In addition, he served as a trustee and member of the Finance Committee of the Columbus Technical College Foundation and serves on the board of directors of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia.

Fran Forehand, Georgia Power's previous Northeast Region vice president, has assumed the role of Mississippi Power's Vice President of Customer Service and Operations. In her new role, she will be responsible for operating and maintaining a reliable electric system that serves 188,000 customers across 23 counties in southeast Mississippi.

