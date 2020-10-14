Georgia Power rate plans provide customers options to help keep energy costs low

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is reminding customers that as the seasons change, now is a great time to review your current rate plan and ensure that you are on the one that best fits your budget and lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing:

Pay by Day ® – Georgia Power's newest rate plan, this innovative option locks in a fixed daily price for electricity over an entire year. This prepaid service plan gives customers the ability to deposit funds into their Georgia Power account with a fixed amount deducted daily, no matter the amount of energy used.

– Georgia Power's newest rate plan, this innovative option locks in a fixed daily price for electricity over an entire year. This prepaid service plan gives customers the ability to deposit funds into their Georgia Power account with a fixed amount deducted daily, no matter the amount of energy used. Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. By using major appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at different times, you could reduce your monthly energy bill.

– This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. By using major appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at different times, you could reduce your monthly energy bill. FlatBill ® – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during peak seasonal use in winter and summer.

– This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during peak seasonal use in winter and summer. Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) – A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.

– A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy. Nights & Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.

– If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually. PrePay – This rate plan option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

– This rate plan option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees. Residential Services – Georgia Power's basic rate plan is available to all residential customers. This plan has a monthly base charge and a rate that changes based on your monthly usage and the time of year.

Resources for customers

Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored energy-savings tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save, which also includes access to a free Online Energy Checkup.

The 15-minute quick and easy service provides a customized report to help customers understand their energy use and find ways to save money where you can use your actual power bills to generate a customized report. You will enter information about your home and family to measure how you use energy. This site also includes access to a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

